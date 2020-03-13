Strule House closed for deep clean after virus fears

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has temporarily closed its Strule House premises on High Street, Omagh for a deep clean.

The building has been closed as a precautionary measure due to a member of staff having had contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The member of staff is following PHA guidance.

Strule House will now undergo a deep clean as a further precautionary measure.

Staff based in Strule House have been notified and advised to stay at home until further notice.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Siobhán Currie, said, “This is an anxious time for many within our local community. The safety and welfare of Council staff and the general public is priority.

“The Council has been liaising with the PHA in relation to this matter and continues to act in accordance with its advice.

“I would like to reassure people that Strule House has been closed as a precaution, with the building remaining closed until deep cleaning is complete.

“I urge people to be ever mindful of protecting themselves and others from COVID-19 by adhering to PHA advice and guidance and by following good hygiene and handwashing practices.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council continues to monitor and review the situation with regard to COVID-19 and its potential impacts.

Council offices at The Grange, Omagh continue to operate as normal. Members of the public wishing to make contact with Council services normally located in Strule House should telephone 0300 303 1777 or visit the Council offices at The Grange.