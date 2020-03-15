Anniversary Mass for Greenvale victim postponed

THE family of one of the teenagers who died in the Greenvale Hotel tragedy on St Patrick’s night last year have postponed two anniversary events due to the coronovirus.

An anniversary Mass planned for Tuesday for 17-year-old Lauren Bullock from Donaghmore will not take place but her family has said they hope to hold it after Easter.

And a fundraising walk on Co Fermanagh’s Cuilcagh Mountain, also known as the Stairway to Heaven, which had been due to take place on Saturday, did not go ahead.

Around 80 people, including family, friends and staff and pupils of St Patrick’s College, Dungannon, which Lauren attended, had been planning to take part in the walk.

Lauren died in a crush outside the Cookstown hotel along with Morgan Barnard (17), Dungannon, and Connor Currie (16) from Edendork.

In a Facebook post, Lauren’s mum Mary said that “unfortunately” the decision had been taken to postpone the walk because of the recommendations for gatherings, in keeping people safe from the coronavirus.

She added, “We will update you all on the new date as soon as possible.

“We thank everyone for the support and love we have received to date.”

Money raised from the walk will go to two charities – Angel Wishes, which supports children with cancer, and Children in Crossfire, which helps children injured in conflict across the world.

A GoFundMe page has also raised £3,769 for the charities to date, with donations still coming in.

Lauren’s family said the charities were chosen to reflect her caring nature and love of children and her legacy of “thinking and doing for others”.