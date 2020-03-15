Coronavirus update: 11 new cases in the North

The number of confirmed cases of Covid 19 in the North has risen to 45.

In its daily update, the Department of Health said, “As of 2pm on Sunday, March 15, testing has resulted in 11 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 45.

“People with mild symptoms – new persistent cough and/or fever – should stay at home and self-isolate for seven days. They will not require testing.

“Protocols on case reporting are being updated. Further information will be provided shortly.”