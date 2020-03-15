+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinesCoronavirus update: 11 new cases in the North

Coronavirus update: 11 new cases in the North

Posted: 3:01 pm March 15, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of Covid 19 in the North has risen to 45.

In its daily update, the Department of Health said, “As of 2pm on Sunday, March 15, testing has resulted in 11 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 45. 

“People with mild symptoms – new persistent cough and/or fever – should stay at home and self-isolate for seven days. They will not require testing.

Advertisement

“Protocols on case reporting are being updated. Further information will be provided shortly.”

Posted: 3:01 pm March 15, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW