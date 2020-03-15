Omagh leisure facilities closed due to virus fears

All council operated leisure facilities in Omagh will be closed from 6pm tonight in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has announced the closure of all leisure facilities in the District as of 6pm tonight (Sunday March 15).

It is not yet known when the services will reopen to the public.

A statement announcing the closure said, “Due to advice regarding Covid 19 Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has taken the decision to close all Leisure Facilities.

“All lessons, classes and bookings are cancelled until further notice.

“Updates will be posted Online on our website and social medias

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

