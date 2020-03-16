Altamuskin 5 Mile race postponed until August

ONE of the most popular athletic events locally has been postponed until August due to ongoing concerns over the Coronavirus, COVID-19

Organisers of the Altamuskin 5 mile event had been planning for it to take place as usual tomorrow St Patrick’s Day, March 17. Hundreds of runners have taken part in the event over the past decade and it is described as the toughest course in the north.

It will now take place on August 22 next and organisers have said that they want to let those who had been intending to travel to Altamuskin, which is outside Sixmilecross, that the race is now postponed.

“For those who had been planning to come, we are running the event again in August so look forward to that re-scheduling,” said a spokeperson.

It is the latest event to be cancelled as a result of the Coronavirus. Earlier today, Youth Sport in Omagh was also closed.