CORONAVIRUS: Schools announce temporary closures

Posted: 8:12 pm March 16, 2020
By Jonathan Rainey
SEVERAL schools in Omagh have announced they will be closing to pupils until the end of this week amid the continuing uncertainty over coronavirus.

In statements that have appeared online, Loreto Grammar School, Christian Brothers Grammar School, Sacred Heart College and Holy Family Primary School have all asked pupils not to attend on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Instead, these three days will be used as staff days to focus on testing contingency plans for remote learning and teaching in the event of longer school closure.

It is understood that South West College is doing the same.

In a letter to parents, Loreto principal, Grainne O’Hanlon, said her staff were committed to supporting students at this difficult time.

She added, “We continue to keep everyone in our thoughts and prayers as we find a way forward in these unprecedented times.”

