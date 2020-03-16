CORONAVIRUS: Schools to remain open as cases rise to 52

EDUCATION Minister Peter Weir has ruled out closing the North’s schools in response to the coronavirus crisis – for now.

The latest figures from Department of Health for coronavirus show that the total number of confirmed cases in the North has risen to 52 today. This is a rise of seven from Sunday’s figures.

In a letter to school principals, Mr Weir said closing schools “was not a step to be taken lightly” although he added that they would have to close “at some point in the future.”

The minister also stressed that he will be following “expert clinical advice” and would “not be giving weight to popular opinion on social media.”

Despite this, a growing number of schools in the North have taken it upon themselves to close including Dean Maguirc College in Carrickmore and St Scire’s PS in Trillick.

The issue of closing schools has divided the Northern Ireland Executive.

At a cross-border meeting to discuss the coronavirus crisis in Armagh on Saturday, First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill held opposing views on whether schools, universities and childcare facilities should close in the North, as they have in the Republic.

Arlene Foster intimated that at some point in the future schools were likely to shut ‘for at least 16 weeks’, while Michelle O’Neill called for immediate school closures.

The SDLP, the Catholic Church and the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation have also called for school closures.

According to the Department of Health, as of 2pm today, testing for coronavirus has resulted in seven new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the North to 52.

The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 1,171.

People with mild symptoms – new persistent cough and/or fever – are being asked to stay at home and self-isolate. They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals.