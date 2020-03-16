CORONAVIRUS: Two more Omagh pubs close

TWO more Omagh pubs have confirmed they have closed due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement published on social media this morning, the McGirr family announced that both of the venues they own on John Street, Sallys and the Top of the Town, would be closed immediately.

Their decision came a day after the Blind Cobbler, also on John Street, announced it would be closing.

The statement from the McGirr family said, “As this has become an ever changing and increasingly worrying situation, we have come to the conclusion through our own internal discussions and consultations with staff to close until further notice.

“We feel for us to remain consistent and act in our sincere best interest of our staff and customers health and safety, we have decided to completely close BOTH of our venues, Sallys and Top of the Town, as of this morning, effective immediately.

“Please look after yourselves and continue to help those who need it most.

“We will keep you updated to as and when we can reopen safely. We very much look forward to seeing you all very soon.”