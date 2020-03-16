Dungannon leisure centre and council facilities close

DUNGANNON leisure centre closed on Monday at 2pm as the council announced a major list of closures.

A spokesperson for Mid Ulster District Council isaid they would close leisure, sports and cultural centres until further notice as a precautionary response to the COVID-19 infection.



Chair of the Council, Councillor Martin Kearney said, “Of paramount importance is the health and well-being of our staff, our customers and of our wider local communities.



“We hope these closures will offer reassurance to our employees and the public, as well as making a very practical contribution to minimising social contact.



“Our staff will be reporting to work as normal, our parks and open spaces remain open and our other services are being delivered as normal”.



The closures apply to:

Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre

Bridewell Visitor Information Centre

Cookstown Leisure Centre

Dungannon Leisure Centre

Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly House

Meadowbank Sports Arena

Mid Ulster Sports Arena

Pitches and Pavilions

Seamus Heaney HomePlace

Parks, play areas, open spaces, depots, recycling centres and council offices remain open at this time. Community facilities will be kept under review.



The Council continues to plan for other contingencies and the delivery of its essential services.



For further information, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/COVID19 or follow the Council on Facebook and Twitter.