GILFILLAN, Esther Elizabeth (née Hempton) – March 15th, 2020, (peacefully) at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, and late of 19 Birchwood, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Dearly loved wife of David, devoted mother of Sydney, Norman, Trevor, Laura and Colin, a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.



House and funeral service private please (due to current situation), followed by interment in Greenhill Cemetery at 12 noon on Tuesday.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Cancer Research NI and Palliative Care Ward, Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, cheques payable to R G Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78-3AE.



Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

“What a friend we have in Jesus”