HOLLAND, Francie – 54 Altadavan Road, Cullamore, Augher. March 15th, 2020 peacefully at Copperfields Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Maisie and dear father of Sinead (Colton), Bronagh (Quigley), Roisin (McCall), Damien, Deirdre, Colm, Aidan, Mairead (McKenna) and pre-deceased by his daughter Orla. Dear son of the late Tom and Bridget and dear brother of the late Tommy, Patsy, Molly, Bridie, Ellie, Madge, RIP.

Funeral from his late residence on Wednesday, 18th March at 11 am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Clogher. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law Seamus, Kevin, Chris, Adrian and Patrick, daughters-in-law Davina and Orla, grandchildren Katie, Aodhan, Mollie, Eabha, Dearbhla, Rian, Rose, Robert, Jack, Orla, Nessa, Ella and Frankie.

Due to public health concerns the house and funeral will be for family, neighbours and close friends