Death Notices

MILLAR, Jeanette

Posted: 9:57 pm March 16, 2020

MILLAR, Jeanette – 14th March 2020. Late of 12 Georgian Villas, Omagh. Beloved wife of the late Roy and dear mother of Diane, Peter and Jonathan.

The family have requested the funeral service and house to be private due to the current circumstances. A service of remembrance will be held at a future date.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired should be made to Chest Heart & Stroke Association and sent to J R Pollock & Co., 155 Doogary Road, Omagh.

She will be sadly missed by her seven grandchildren.

