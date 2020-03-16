MORROW, Gordon – 14th March 2020, peacefully at his residence, 446 Belfast Road, Fivemiletown. Gordon, a much loved husband of Ena and a very dear father of Lillian, Hazel, Noel and Leean. Also a dear brother of the late Kathleen and a very special grandfather and great grandfather.



House private please.



Funeral Tuesday for service in St. John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown (kindly granted) at 1.30 pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired are to the District Nursing Service Tempo / Lisbellaw, c/o and cheques made payable to S.R. Elliott Funeral Directors, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74-6ND.



Very sadly missed by his loving wife Ena and family and family circle.

“The day Thou gavest Lord has ended”