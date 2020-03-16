+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesTURNER, Georgina (Jean)

TURNER, Georgina (Jean)

Posted: 9:55 pm March 16, 2020

TURNER, Georgina (Jean) (née McIvor) – March 15th, 2020, (peacefully) at Harold McCauley House, and late of Ashley Gardens, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Dearly loved wife of the late Lesley and a dear sister of Violet (Aueston), Brian, Edith (Kennedy), Rossy (Monteith), Pat (Walker) and the late Gwen and Kathleen.

Family and friends welcome at her sister Pat’s residence, 83 Thornlea, Omagh. Funeral service also at her sister’s residence on Wednesday, 18th March at 1 pm, followed by interment in Edenderry Parish churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Harold McCauley House, c/o R G Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78-3AE.

Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW