TURNER, Georgina (Jean) (née McIvor) – March 15th, 2020, (peacefully) at Harold McCauley House, and late of Ashley Gardens, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Dearly loved wife of the late Lesley and a dear sister of Violet (Aueston), Brian, Edith (Kennedy), Rossy (Monteith), Pat (Walker) and the late Gwen and Kathleen.



Family and friends welcome at her sister Pat’s residence, 83 Thornlea, Omagh. Funeral service also at her sister’s residence on Wednesday, 18th March at 1 pm, followed by interment in Edenderry Parish churchyard.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Harold McCauley House, c/o R G Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78-3AE.



Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”