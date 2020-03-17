+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Coronavirus update: Ten new cases in the North

Coronavirus update: Ten new cases in the North

Posted: 2:25 pm March 17, 2020

According to the Department of Health in NI, there were 10 new cases over the last 24 hours.

“As of 2pm on Tuesday, March 17, testing has resulted in 10 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 62.

“The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 1,338.”

The daily update from the department added, “People with mild symptoms – new persistent cough and/or fever – should stay at home and self-isolate. They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals.”

