CORONAVIRUS: Voluntary shutdown continues across Tyrone

SCHOOLS and businesses across Tyrone continue to announce that they are closing voluntarily amid rising fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

At the first televised daily briefing on the unfolding crisis last night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged everyone to avoid ‘unnecessary’ social contacts, to work from home where possible and to stay away from pubs and restaurants.

While Stormont Education Minister, Peter Weir, has said that schools in the North will remain open for now, many in Tyrone have already taken the decision to remain closed to pupils until the end of the week – at least.

These include Christian Brothers Grammar School, Loreto Grammar School, Sacred Heart College and Drumragh Integrated College in Omagh.

Many primary schools in the town and surrounding area have made a similar decision.

Dozens of schools in other parts of Tyrone have followed suit, as has South West College.

Pubs and restaurants across the county have also taken the decision to close voluntarily in the interests of the health of the general public.

The Northern Ireland Executive is planning on introducing a range of mitigation measures in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, including rates relief for businesses.

As the voluntary shutdown continues, the organisers of one of the North’s biggest annual events has announced it has been postponed.

Balmoral Show, the highlight of the farming calendar for many, was due to be held in May but has now been pushed back to August.