COX, Sean – (Dromore, Co. Tyrone) died peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, 16th March surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Michael and Bridget, brother of Cathal, Bernie McCanny and the late Michael, brother-in-law of Mary, the late Kathleen and Brendan, uncle to Kieran, Jo, Brendan, Ursula, Fiona, Ceira, Paul, Una, Orla and the late Colm.

Sean’s remains will leave his late residence, Lisaneden, Dromore at 10.15 am on Thursday, 19th March 2020 for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Davog’s Church, Dromore, followed by his burial afterwards in St. Dympna’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle.

St. Padre Pio pray for him

In light of the Coronavirus virus and in the interests of health and safety within the community, the wake will be private. The Funeral Mass will be restricted to 100 people, the congregation are asked to adhere to the sensible guidelines of no handshakes and limited physical contact.