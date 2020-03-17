Injured man found on side of road in Dromore

THE PSNI has launched an investigation into the circumstances after an injured man who was found by the side of a road in Dromore.

The 46 year old male was located at around 1.40am on the Tummery Road and was taken to hospital for injuries that, whilst serious, are not thought to be life threatening.

“At this stage it is not clear how the man sustained his injuries however one line of enquiry is the possibility that he was struck by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene,” said Sergeant McDonagh.

“I am appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to please get in touch with police in Omagh by calling 101, quoting reference 104 17/03/20.”