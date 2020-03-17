Tyrone GAA star issues special message on coronavirus

TYRONE GAA star, Niall Morgan, has issued a special message encouraging local communities to play their part in combating the spread of the coronavirus.

The Edendork club, ranked among the top goalkeepers in the country, took to social media today to stress the importance of everyone taking steps to reduce the risks.

“Coronavirus is no joke. We all have a part to play, remember to wash your hands for a minimum of 20 seconds properly and don’t touch your face with unwashed hands. If you have to cough or sneeze, use a tissue or your sleeve and remember to put all used tissues in the bin,” he said.

“Respect social distancing and try to refrain from hugging or shaking hands. Try to refrain from going on nights out – we’ll all make sure to support our pubs and clubs when the time comes to pass.

“Try to support your local businesses. I know it’s not an easy time for anyone, but it’s an especially difficult time for them. This is not a solo run, we all have a part to play. Think of those who are more vulnerable in our societies such as the elderly or those with an underlying health condition.

“Work from home if you can and if you suffer from any of the symptoms of coronavirus please seek proper help from the HSE or the NHS. We’re all in this together, it’s in our hands.”

Mr Morgan, a primary school teacher, is the second high profile gaelic footballer to issue an online message. Dublin star, Jack McCaffrey, a doctor in Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin has done likewise.