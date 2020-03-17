WADDELL, Olive (née Nixon) – March 16th, 2020 peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of 7 Sherwood Close, Fintona. Dearly beloved wife of the late Harry and much loved mother of Audrey and Janitha, mother-in-law of Michael and Neil and devoted Nana of Niall and Emily.

House strictly private



Service of Thanksgiving for family and friends only (due to current difficult circumstances) will be held in Fintona Presbyterian Church on Thursday, 19th March at 2 pm followed by interment in adjoining graveyard.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Nurses, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79-7AY



Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“The Lord Is My Shepherd”