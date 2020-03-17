+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesWADDELL, Olive

WADDELL, Olive

Posted: 7:50 pm March 17, 2020

WADDELL, Olive (e Nixon) – March 16th, 2020 peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of 7 Sherwood Close, Fintona. Dearly beloved wife of the late Harry and much loved mother of Audrey and Janitha, mother-in-law of Michael and Neil and devoted Nana of Niall and Emily.

House strictly private

Service of Thanksgiving for family and friends only (due to current difficult circumstances) will be held in Fintona Presbyterian Church on Thursday, 19th March at 2 pm followed by interment in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Nurses, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79-7AY

Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“The Lord Is My Shepherd”

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW