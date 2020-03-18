Arvalee closes to protect pupils and staff

Arvalee School and Resource Centre in Omagh has taken the decision to close its doors to protect staff, vulnerable pupils and the wider community from the spread of Covid-19.

This decision was taken on Wednesday afternoon by the Board of Governors following a risk assessment.

Arvalee principal Jonathan Grey said this is an “unprecedented situation” and will work to provide as much support as possible to pupils and parents in the coming, days, weeks and months.

Mr Grey said, “The Governors toot the decision to close the school. Following a risk assessment and staff review a number fell into the vulnerable groups and we couldn’t get enough staff to open even if we wanted to. It is a very difficult time and we are going to see what we can do to support families and children. Our priority is keeping them all safe.

“The pupils rely on their routines, but it is a very complex and unprecedented situation. It has been a tough decision what to do, but for the safety of vulnerable staff, pupils and the wider community, there was no way we could continue to remain open. We now move forward as a staff to see how best we can support the children and their parents.”

Arvalee was closed on Wednesday for a staff development day and the pupils had been scheduled to return on Thursday morning.

