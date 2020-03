CREAN, Ivor – March 16th 2020 (suddenly) at his late home 2 Edenfel Park, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Julie and devoted father of Emma and dear brother of Maurice (Alison), son-in-law of Jean Wilson, much loved brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle

House strictly private.

Funeral Arrangements Later

All enquiries to Robert Armstrong and Son funeral directors Tel: (028) 82 2240803

Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle,

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”