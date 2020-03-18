HAMILTON, Sylvia Margaret – March 18th 2020 (peacefully) at Springlawn Nursing Home, late of Mencap Omagh and formally of 15 Droit Road, Newtownstewart. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Albert and Greta and much loved sister of Ian and sister-in-law Ann.



House and funeral service strictly private please (due to the current circumstances) followed by interment in Droit Graveyard on Friday, 20th March at 3.30 pm approx.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Mencap Omagh, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79-7AY



Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”