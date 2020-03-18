+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesMcILWAINE, Violet

McILWAINE, Violet

Posted: 11:13 pm March 18, 2020

McILWAINE, Violet – March 18th 2020, (peacefully) at Harold McCauley House, Omagh. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth, dear mother of Pam (Robert) and Helen (Henry). Also devoted grandmother and dear sister of Ethel, Peggy and Maud and the late Catherine, Bella Maggie. May, Edith, Charles and Aileen.

Funeral strictly private please, due to the current circumstances.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Harold McCauley House, 7 Camowen Terrace, Omagh, BT79-0AX.

Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

“What a friend we have in Jesus”

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW