McILWAINE, Violet – March 18th 2020, (peacefully) at Harold McCauley House, Omagh. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth, dear mother of Pam (Robert) and Helen (Henry). Also devoted grandmother and dear sister of Ethel, Peggy and Maud and the late Catherine, Bella Maggie. May, Edith, Charles and Aileen.

Funeral strictly private please, due to the current circumstances.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Harold McCauley House, 7 Camowen Terrace, Omagh, BT79-0AX.

Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

“What a friend we have in Jesus”