McKELVEY, Eileen Lucinda (née Mills) – 18th March 2020 (peacefully) at her home, “Willowdale”, 36 Donaghanie Road, Omagh. Dearly loved wife of Reuben, loving mother of Evelyne, dear mother-in-law of Edwin and much loved granny of Lauren and Aaron.



Funeral will take place on Friday for family and friends only due to the current circumstances regarding the Covid-19 virus.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Edenderry Parish Church and Marie Curie (cheques payable to J H Anderson), c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79-0TA.

Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, family and entire family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”