+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesMcKELVEY, Eileen Lucinda

McKELVEY, Eileen Lucinda

Posted: 11:14 pm March 18, 2020

McKELVEY, Eileen Lucinda (née Mills) – 18th March 2020 (peacefully) at her home, “Willowdale”, 36 Donaghanie Road, Omagh. Dearly loved wife of Reuben, loving mother of Evelyne, dear mother-in-law of Edwin and much loved granny of Lauren and Aaron.

Funeral will take place on Friday for family and friends only due to the current circumstances regarding the Covid-19 virus.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Edenderry Parish Church and Marie Curie (cheques payable to J H Anderson), c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79-0TA.

Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, family and entire family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW