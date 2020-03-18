Sallys ‘put some love back into the community’

Having taken the decision to close its doors on Monday morning, Sallys dished out almost 100 meals to the elderly, adults with learning disabilities and local charities.

Head chef Mark McKeever said he wanted to “put a bit of love back into the community” by cooking up a selection of hearty meals with all the ingredients needed used.

Mark put out the word to local groups and dished out dinners to the residents of the nearby Hillbank Fold, Women’s Aid, Omagh Community Church Food Bank, St Vincent De Paul and the Railway Court tenants.

Mark said, “I made a selection of dishes such as poached, cod, turkey and ham, and then just sausage and chips and mash etc. We wanted to put a bit of love back into the community. They support the businesses through the good times and it was good for us to give something back to the community.”

After much deliberation, Sallys management decided to follow the example of the hospitality industry in the South and close their doors to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

They stated, “As this has become an ever changing and increasingly worrying situation, we have come to the conclusion through our own internal discussions and consultations with staff to close until further notice.

“We feel for us to remain consistent and act in our sincere best interest of our staff and customers health and safety, we have decided to completely close both of our venues, Sallys and Top of the Town.

“Please look after yourselves and continue to help those who need it most. We will keep you updated to as and when we can reopen safely. We very much look forward to seeing you all very soon.”