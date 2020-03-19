CORONAVIRUS: Nine new cases in NI

AS of 2pm today (Thursday), testing has resulted in nine new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 77, according to the Department of Health.

One person who tested positive has sadly died.

The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 1,646.

A Department of Health spokesperson said, “People with mild symptoms – new persistent cough and/or fever – should stay at home and self-isolate. They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals.”

