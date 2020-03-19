Former Omagh man appointed to top PR post at Rangers

A FORMER Omagh man has landed his dream job after being appointed as head of communications and media relations at Glasgow Rangers Football Club.

David Graham, formerly of Mountjoy, will take up the newly-created post at the Old Firm giants having spent nearly a year serving as a DUP councillor on Belfast City Council.

The former Omagh Accies forward, who had been a special advisor to Education Minister Peter Weir before the Stormont Assembly collapsed in 2017, said he was delighted and honoured to have secured the Ibrox post.

Advertisement

“I am delighted to be joining Rangers,” said the former teacher.

“As a lifelong Rangers supporter, it is an honour to work for the world’s most successful football club. When the opportunity arose, I was very pleased to fulfil this role and am looking forward to getting started.

“I am excited by the board’s vision for Rangers as we work towards our 150th anniversary and beyond.”

Welcoming Graham on board Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson said: “David shares our vision, passion and enthusiasm for the club.

“We are delighted David has chosen to join us and strengthen our team. He is a welcome addition and I look forward to working with him.”

Graham replaces James Traynor who had been in charge of PR at Ibrox from 2012. He is a former pupil of Omagh Academy.

Twice winners Harps hit by suspensions STRATHROY Harps’ strength in depth will be tested to the limit this weekend when the Omagh side resumes their...

Junior Cup success for Killen and Mountjoy on a day of mixed fortunes ON what was a day of mixed fortunes for Fermanagh and Western Leagues teams in the Irish Junior Cup,...