+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday
Advertisement
HomeNewsCoronavirusOmagh Hospital to limit opening hours

Omagh Hospital to limit opening hours

Posted: 6:00 pm March 19, 2020

The Omagh Hospital will now close the front doors each day from 6.30pm

A spokesperson said, “The Western Trust is taking necessary precautions to protect our patients and staff from COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
Therefore the main entrance at the OH&PCC will be closed from 6.30 pm each day and at weekends and Bank Holidays until further notice.

“Entrance to the hospital outside of normal hours will be via the Urgent Care Treatment entrance.

Advertisement

“Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.”

FOR FULL DIGITAL ONLINE EDITION OF THE ULSTER HERALD VISIT https://subscriber.pagesuite-professional.co.uk/subscribe.aspx?source=4&eid=c4465557-b2aa-4bd2-ad4e-5d3196f3c91a

Posted: 6:00 pm March 19, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW