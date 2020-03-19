Omagh Hospital to limit opening hours

The Omagh Hospital will now close the front doors each day from 6.30pm

A spokesperson said, “The Western Trust is taking necessary precautions to protect our patients and staff from COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Therefore the main entrance at the OH&PCC will be closed from 6.30 pm each day and at weekends and Bank Holidays until further notice.

“Entrance to the hospital outside of normal hours will be via the Urgent Care Treatment entrance.

“Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.”

