O'Neills factory shut and workers temporarily laid off

O’Neills factory shut and workers temporarily laid off

Posted: 4:59 pm March 19, 2020
By Emma Ryan
O’Neills has announced the closure of its factory and hundreds of workers have been temporarily laid off.

From 6pm this evening (Thursday), the factory will be closed and staff will be out of work until May amid coronavirus fears.

The Strabane-based sportswears giant is one of the biggest employers in the local area, with a staff of around 800  people.

A concerned worker at the factory said staff were told this afternoon that the factory would be closed for around six weeks.

She said, “We have just been told that after 6pm today the factory is shutting down until May and we are all being laid off. We will not be getting any money.

“It is awful. So many local people work in the factory and now we are out of work. Today will be our last wage for the foreseeable.”

