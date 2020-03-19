+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Tyrone GAA extends postponement of activity until May

Tyrone GAA extends postponement of activity until May

Posted: 4:29 pm March 19, 2020

THE Tyrone County Board has postponed all matches, events and meetings until at least the end of April due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

It follows on the blanket ban on activity decreed by the GAA at a national level until March 29, but it’s expected the period of inactivity will last beyond that.

In a statement released today, Tyrone GAA says it will review its decision at the end of April, and that until then all offices, training facilities and pitches will remain closed to the public until further notice.

