CORONAVIRUS: Council buildings close to public

A NUMBER of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council offices and venues across the district have closed to the public until further notice.

The decision was taken at a special meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in Fermanagh Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen, during which members were briefed on the current position with regard to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to focus efforts on the delivery of essential Council services.

This ​decision follows on from the closure of the Council’s four Leisure Centres to the public last Sunday.

As of yesterday:

– Council operated leisure, sports, cultural and arts buildings; visitor attractions; administrative buildings and community centres will be closed to the public until further notice.

– Play areas and public parks remain open. The council would ask that if visiting these areas, please follow social distancing guidelines as outlined by the Public Health Agency.

– Public conveniences remain open to the public.

– Currently, the council will continue to carry out existing civil ceremony bookings. However, access will be limited to the couple and two witnesses.

– Registration of births, deaths, marriages and civil partnerships will be by appointment only at The Grange, Omagh and County Buildings, Enniskillen. These must be booked in advance by telephone or email.

– The Civic Amenity sites at Gortrush and Drummee and the recycling centres throughout the district also remain open.

– All council organised events scheduled until August 31 have been postponed or cancelled.

– Bin collections are currently operating as normal.

A spokesperson said, “All of the above will be kept under ongoing review. However, the Council would reiterate that this is a fast-moving situation and the most up to date information will be on our website and social media feeds.”

Speaking following the meeting, the Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Siobhán Currie said, “The decision to close all our buildings to the public was not one the members took lightly. However, the council has a duty of care to its staff and to the general public and members felt that imposing these measures was in the best interests of all concerned. The council will continue to work and consult with our colleagues in other statutory agencies and with key stakeholders with regard to contingency planning and service delivery.

“The members and the senior management team of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council will continue to monitor and review the situation with regard to COVID 19 as it evolves and will continue to be guided by the Public Health Agency.

“The decisions which we have taken will have a significant impact not only on the public but also on council staff and the next few days will be difficult as the new arrangements are bedded in. These are unprecedented times and I would like to thank the general public for their understanding and patience at this very difficult time. I can assure them that council staff will endeavour to continue to deliver a high quality service to the ratepayers during these challenging times.”

To contact Fermanagh and Omagh District Council during this time please telephone the council on 0300 303 1777 (calls charged at local rate), textphone 028 8225 6216, Monday to Friday, 9am-5.30pm or email info@fermanaghomagh.com.

For further information and updates with regard to council services during this time, please visit the Council website at www.fermanaghomagh.com and follow the Council’s Facebook and twitter pages, @fermanaghomagh.

For up to date information and advice on COVID-19 please visit www.publichealth.hscni.net/.