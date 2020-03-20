McCOOLE, Seamus – (Dromore, Co. Tyrone), died peacefully at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, 20th March, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved father to Kevin, Leon, Declan, Aidan, Teresa and Shauna. Much loved son of Rosie and Tommy. Cherished brother of Mary, Lena, Margaret, Pauric, Teresa, Martin, Donald, Stephen, Jackie, Bernie and the late Tommy, Patricia and Una. Seamus’.

Remains will leave his late residence, 14 Longhill Road, Dromore at 11.15 am on Sunday, 22nd March 2020 for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Davog’s Church, Dromore, followed by his burial afterwards in St. Lawrence’s graveyard, Fintona.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, mother, father, brothers, sisters, June, grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of patient comfort fund, Oak Villas, c/o McAtee Funeral Directors.

St. Padre Pio pray for him.

In light of the Coronavirus virus and in the interests of health and safety within the community, the wake will be private. The Funeral Mass will be restricted to 100 people and will be streamed live via McAtee Funeral Directors facebook page. The congregation are asked to adhere to the sensible guidelines of no handshakes and limited physical contact.