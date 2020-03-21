+44 (0)28 8224 3444
CORONAVIRUS: 22 new cases confirmed in the North

CORONAVIRUS: 22 new cases confirmed in the North

Posted: 2:39 pm March 21, 2020
By Jonathan Rainey
j.rainey@ulsterherald.com

As of 2pm today, testing has resulted in 22 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 108, the Department of Health has confirmed.

To date, one person who tested positive has sadly died.

The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 2,186.

A spokesperson for the department said, “People with mild symptoms – new persistent cough and/or fever – should stay at home and self-isolate. They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals.”

