CORONAVIRUS: Childcare will continue for key workers

HEALTH Minister Robin Swann has today issued a letter to the childcare sector in relation to Covid-19.

The letter clarifies that childcare – both day care and childminding – will continue in Northern Ireland to meet the needs of parents who are key workers and vulnerable children.

The Health Minister said: “These are challenging times for all of us, and I want to help to ease the uncertainty for day care providers and child minders by confirming that childcare will continue in Northern Ireland for parents who are key workers and have childcare needs. It will also continue to ensure that children who are vulnerable can continue to access childcare.

“I want to thank child minders and day care workers for continuing to provide a vital service for families and children across the country.

“My officials are developing guidance for day care facilities, child minders and parents, which will help to guide them through the coming weeks and months. This will issue early next week. My aim is to provide as much flexibility as possible within the boundaries of safe childcare”

“Childcare providers should continue to check the Public Health Agency website (https://www.publichealth.hscni.net/news/covid-19-coronavirus) for the latest infection control advice, including Public Health England’s guidance on social distancing.”