HETHERINGTON, Anne – 20 Loughview Meadows, Omagh, March 19th, 2020 peacefully at her residence. Dearly beloved mother of Sarah, Megan and Hannah and dear sister of Ursula, Noel and Gabriel. Reposing at the residence of her brother Gabriel 43 Armaloughey Road, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone until removal on Saturday at 9.30 am for 10 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Aughnacloy. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul



Very deeply regretted by her daughters, brothers, sister, Adrian, grandchildren Hughie and Oisin and family circle.



Funeral private to family and close friends please.