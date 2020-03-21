+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Omagh Show 2020 has been cancelled
Omagh Show 2020 has been cancelled

Omagh Show 2020 has been cancelled

Posted: 8:15 am March 21, 2020
By Tommy Nethery
t.nethery@ulsterherald.com

LOCAL agriculture’s showpiece occasion has been cancelled due to the deepening coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday (Friday) evening it was confirmed that Omagh Show, held traditionally on the first weekend in July, had been cancelled.

In a statement organisers said, “It is with sincere regret that the Executive Committee of the Tyrone Farming Society have taken the decision to cancel the 2020 Omagh Show scheduled for the weekend of 3rd & 4th of July.

“Due to the ongoing concerns and uncertainty around the coronavirus crisis, we reluctantly believe that it is our only option.

“We wish everyone a safe journey though this crisis and we look forward to welcoming you, our visitors, exhibitors and sponsors back to the 2021 Omagh Show.”

The decision follows an announcement last week that Balmoral Show, traditionally held in mid May, and a number of others agricultural shows had also been cancelled.

