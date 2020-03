CORONAVIRUS: Second person dies in NI

A SECOND patient who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died in a hospital in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health (DoH) has confirmed.

The patient was elderly, had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in hospital.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “My deepest condolences go to the friends and family of this patient. This heart-breaking news should bring it home to every one of us that coronavirus is a real and present danger across our community.”

The DoH has also revealed that, as of 2pm today, testing has resulted in 20 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 128.

The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 2,484.

Mr Swann said, “It is essential that we all follow the public health advice on keeping a safe distance, washing our hands and staying at home. We all must ensure we reduce our social interactions and we must not make unnecessary visits or take unnecessary journeys.

“We have received concerning reports of a minority of people who are flouting our social distancing advice. These behaviours are putting the people themselves, their families and their friends and neighbours at risk.

“Coronavirus is a threat across generations and all walks of life. We all need to unite to fight against it.”

People with mild symptoms – new persistent cough and/or fever – have been advised to stay at home and self-isolate.

A DoH spokesperson said, “They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals.”