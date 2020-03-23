20 new cases of coronavirus in the North

TWENTY new positive cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the North.



As of 2pm today, Monday 23 March, testing has resulted in 20 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 148.

To date two people who tested positive have sadly died.

The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 2,692.

People with mild symptoms – new persistent cough and/or fever – should stay at home and self-isolate. They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals.