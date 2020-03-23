+44 (0)28 8224 3444
20 new cases of coronavirus in the North

Posted: 2:13 pm March 23, 2020
By Emma Ryan
e.ryan@ulsterherald.com

TWENTY new positive cases of Covid-19  have been confirmed in the North.

As of 2pm today, Monday 23 March, testing has resulted in 20 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 148.

To date two people who tested positive have sadly died.

The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 2,692.

People with mild symptoms – new persistent cough and/or fever – should stay at home and self-isolate. They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals.

 

 

