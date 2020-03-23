+44 (0)28 8224 3444
GARTLAND, Thomas

Posted: 8:07 pm March 23, 2020

GARTLAND, Thomas – (Augher, Co. Tyrone), March 23rd, 2020, RIP. Dearly beloved husband of the late Bridie (née Lynch), RIP.

Thomas’ remains are reposing in St. Macartan’s Church, Augher until Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 25th at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing nephews Michael Mullan, Martin Lynch, nieces Rosemary McCarney, Sinead McAleer, Karen McGarrity, Marie Lynch and Imelda Brennan, grandnephew, grandnieces, cousins and extended family circle.

Our Lady of Knock pray for him

Due to the Covid-19 virus and in accordance with Diocesan guidelines, the funeral will be for family only. The funeral service can be viewed via Dominic Muldoon & Sons Funeral Director Facebook page.

