McKELVEY, Ruby Caroline (née Watson) – Plumbridge, March 23rd, 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved wife of Ivan, dear aunt of Kenneth, Adrian, Irvine and Heather, also great aunt and great, great aunt.

All arrangements strictly private please.

The family intend to have a Thanksgiving Service for Ruby after the current situation has ended, and would kindly ask everyone to pay their respects then.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to “Glenelly Presbyterian Church” and “Faith Mission”, c/o Hood & Co. Undertakers, 29 Main Street, Newtownstewart, BT78-4AD.

Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his Saints” Psalm 116v15