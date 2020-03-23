SHANNON, Brian Charles – died peacefully March 21st at a Hospice in Long Island, New York, (formerly of Tattykeel, Clanabogan and Gortmore Park, Omagh). Husband of Mary and much loved father of Brian, Bridget and Mary and devoted grandfather and son of the late Paddy and Bridget, brother to Maura (Arundell), Eileen (Smith), Kathleen (Fitzgerald) and Frances (Doner) and the late Patsy, Seamus, Josephine and Oliver.

Brian’s remains will be buried at Calverton Military Cemetery, Long Island, New York.

Deeply regretted by his sisters and family circle in Omagh and New York.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul