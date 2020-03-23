+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesSHANNON, Brian Charles

SHANNON, Brian Charles

Posted: 8:16 pm March 23, 2020

SHANNON, Brian Charles – died peacefully March 21st at a Hospice in Long Island, New York, (formerly of Tattykeel, Clanabogan and Gortmore Park, Omagh). Husband of Mary and much loved father of Brian, Bridget and Mary and devoted grandfather and son of the late Paddy and Bridget, brother to Maura (Arundell), Eileen (Smith), Kathleen (Fitzgerald) and Frances (Doner) and the late Patsy, Seamus, Josephine and Oliver.

Brian’s remains will be buried at Calverton Military Cemetery, Long Island, New York.

Deeply regretted by his sisters and family circle in Omagh and New York.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW