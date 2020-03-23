Shoppers urged to be responsible and avoid panic buying

Local shoppers have been urged to only buy what they need amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Over the past couple of weeks, shelves in local shops such as Asda, Lidl and Tesco have been emptied by shoppers stocking up during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds today urged consumers to be responsible and think of others when shopping.

Speaking after she held a teleconference with key figures from the retail sector, the Minister said, “Our retail sector is on the front line and they are stepping up to the challenge.”

“Retailers are making every effort to ensure everyone has access to the supplies they need.

“Whether it is by opening earlier, setting aside specific time for our health workers to shop, or prioritising deliveries to those who need to isolate, they deserve recognition for their efforts in these difficult times. I would encourage every retailer to do what they can to help.”

The Minister also commended the retail sector for the measures they have put in place to encourage social distancing.

“It is clear their priority is to protect staff and customers during this crisis.

“As many more are now following the advice to stay at home, I would encourage all retailers to do what they can to deliver to people’s homes.”

The Minister added: “But we all have an obligation to each other to ensure we all have access to the supplies we need. Our supply chains are strong and there is enough for everyone. Do not buy more than you need. Think about who you might be depriving.

“Be mindful of staff and customers by keeping your distance and by only handling the food that you intend to buy.”

The Minister said she intends to keep in regular contact with the retail sector over the coming days and weeks.

“We will get through this crisis much better if we help each other. And I encourage everyone to play their part,” she concluded.

