Third Covid-19 death in NI

A THIRD patient who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died in a hospital in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health (DoH) has confirmed.

The patient, who was in their late sixties and had underlying health conditions sadly died in a hospital in the greater Belfast area.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “My heart goes out to the loved ones of this patient.

Advertisement

“This is the third tragic announcement of this kind I have had to make in recent days.

“The lethal threat from this virus is very real and we all have to do everything we can to combat it.”

FOR A FULL DIGITAL ONLINE COPY OF THE HERALD VISIT… https://subscriber.pagesuite-professional.co.uk/subscribe.aspx?source=4&eid=c4465557-b2aa-4bd2-ad4e-5d3196f3c91a