+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday
Advertisement
HomeNewsCoronavirusThird Covid-19 death in NI

Third Covid-19 death in NI

Posted: 8:10 pm March 23, 2020
By Emma Ryan
e.ryan@ulsterherald.com

A THIRD patient who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died in a hospital in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health (DoH) has confirmed.

The patient, who was in their late sixties and had underlying health conditions sadly died in a hospital in the greater Belfast area.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “My heart goes out to the loved ones of this patient.

Advertisement

“This is the third tragic announcement of this kind I have had to make in recent days.

“The lethal threat from this virus is very real and we all have to do everything we can to combat it.”

FOR A FULL DIGITAL ONLINE COPY OF THE HERALD VISIT… https://subscriber.pagesuite-professional.co.uk/subscribe.aspx?source=4&eid=c4465557-b2aa-4bd2-ad4e-5d3196f3c91a

Posted: 8:10 pm March 23, 2020
O’Neills begin production of medical scrubs

O’Neills Sportswear in Strabane has started to manufacture scrubs for use by medical staff here. A spokesman for the...

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW