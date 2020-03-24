Call for sports venues to be used as mobile test centre

SPORTS venues throughout Tyrone, the Healy Park in Omagh and the GAA Centre at Garvaghey, could soon be used as test centres for the coronavirus if a proposal from one local councillor gets the green light from the Western Trust.

Fermanagh and Omagh Sinn Fein councillor, Barry McElduff, has written to the Trust Chief Executive, Dr Anne Kilgallen, saying that facilities and amenities are ‘crying out to be utilised.’

He has also called for the former Tyrone County Hospital in Omagh and the town’s MOT centre to be brought into action in a bid to help address the crisis.

“Testing will make a difference in the number of people who live and die. This has been proven elsewhere,” he said.

“The Government in Dublin is acting more decisively and we need assurance that our Western Health Trust will act decisively right now to set up testing centres in order to save lives.

“This matter is of the utmost urgency and it is in all our interests to ensure that proper testing takes place.”

In the past week, both Croke Park in Dublin and Pairc Ui Chaomh in Cork have been utilised among 400 mobile test centres which have now been established in the Republic.