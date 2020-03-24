Fifth Covid-19 death in the North

The Department of Health has confirmed that Northern Ireland’s total of COVID-19 related deaths is now five.
A patient who was in their eighties and had underlying health conditions has sadly died at Antrim Hospital.
In addition, an earlier death has also been confirmed as COVID-19 related.
Health Minister Robin Swann stated, “My deepest sympathies are extended to the families affected.
“These deaths must never become mere statistics. Behind each of them is a family plunged into grief.”
Posted: 6:28 pm March 24, 2020