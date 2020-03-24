+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Fifth Covid-19 death in the North

Fifth Covid-19 death in the North

Posted: 6:28 pm March 24, 2020
By Emma Ryan
e.ryan@ulsterherald.com

The Department of Health has confirmed that Northern Ireland’s total of COVID-19 related deaths is now five.

A patient who was in their eighties and had underlying health conditions has sadly died at Antrim Hospital.

In addition, an earlier death has also been confirmed as COVID-19 related.

Health Minister Robin Swann stated, “My deepest sympathies are extended to the families affected.

“These deaths must never become mere statistics. Behind each of them is a family plunged into grief.”

 

