Fourth coronavirus death in the North

A fourth person in Northern Ireland has died with coronavirus.

The family of Ruth Burke, 82, who passed away last night in Antrim Area Hospital confirmed that she died as she was ‘simply unable to fight the disease.’

Mrs Burke’s daughter Brenda said the family did not want her simply to be remembered as a statistic.

She posted a heartbreaking plea on Facebook urging people to take the virus seriously, and she thanked the NHS staff who cared for her mother.

She said, “To those of you out there who are being selifsh and gathering in crowds, wise up.

“We are not going to see mum at the celebration of her life – that day will come and we will celebrate mummy’s life.

“We couldn’t be with her when she passed, we won’t see her in her coffin and give her a kiss, but I know we did all that when it mattered and that was when mummy was alive.”

On Monday 20 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 148, but Tuesday’s figures have yet to be released by Department of Health officials.