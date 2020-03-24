Geographic break-down of Covid-19 cases released

The number of confirmed cases in the three District Council areas that cover Tyrone have been revealed.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has published its daily bulletin on Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland, including a geographical breakdown of confirmed cases for the first time.

The department of Health has confirmed there is 24 new cases of Covid-19 in the North, bringing the number of cases to 172.

Advertisement

In Fermanagh and Omagh District Council there are between five and 10 cases.

Similarly in, Derry City and Strabane District Council there are between five and 10 cases.

In Mid Ulster, there are between one and five confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In the Western Trust, there has been 298 tests carried out so far.