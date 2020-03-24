McKANE, Odran – (Ballincollig and late of Tyrone), March 24th, 2020 peacefully at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, Odran. Beloved husband of Pat (née Barrett) and loving father of Sharon, Paul and the late Lisa.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, grandchildren Dillon, Jasmine, Clodagh and Erin, brother Brendan, sister Delia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

To follow best practices and guidelines and with the support of Odran’s family the funeral will take place privately.