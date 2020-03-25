GARTLAND, Thomas – (Augher, Co. Tyrone), March 23rd, 2020, RIP. Dearly beloved husband of the late Bridie (nee Lynch) RIP.



Thomas’s remains are reposing in St. Macartans’s Church, Augher until Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 25th at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Deeply regretted by his sorrowing nieces Babara Wilson (USA), Rosemary McCarney, Sinead McAleer, Karen McGarrity, Marie Lynch and Imelda Brennan, nephews Michael Mullan, Martin Lynch, great nephew, great nieces, cousins, close family and neighbours.

Our Lady of Knock pray for him

Due to the Covid-19 virus and in accordance with Diocesan guidelines, the funeral will be for family only. The funeral service can be viewed via Dominic Muldoon & Sons Funeral Director facebook page.